Coronavirus: DOH reports 119 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 119 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 21. There are 66 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 30 on Maui, 16 on the Big Island and seven out of state. That brings the state total to 24,739.

DOH also reported three new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Thursday. The state death toll now stands at 328.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: