Coronavirus: DOH reports 118 new COVID-19 cases, brings state total to 16,205

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 11 for the state: 84 cases are from Oahu, 23 cases are from the Big Island and 3 cases on Kauai and 6 cases were reported from Maui County. The DOH reported that one case was removed from Oahu’s count after further information was obtained. The cumulative state total is now 16,205. There were no new deaths reported for the state on Wednesday.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 1,436 (23)

Honolulu: 14,008 (84)

Kauai: 74 (3)

Maui: 436 (6)

Lanai: 106

Molokai: 17

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 128 (1)

Required Hospitalization: 1,185

Deaths: 222

Cases in the past 14 days: 1376

