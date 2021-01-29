Coronavirus: DOH reports 115 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 115 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 29. There are 76 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 23 on Maui, six on the Big Island and 10 out of state. That brings the state total to 25,656.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

DOH also reported one new coronavirus-related death for the state on Friday. The state death toll now stands at 407.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: