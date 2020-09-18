Coronavirus: DOH reports 114 new cases, with 13 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 18 for the state: 106 cases are from Honolulu County and 9 cases are from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total is now 11,217.
DOH also reported 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths. 12 deaths among residents of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo have been confirmed and added to the state’s reported COVID-19 related deaths today. These deaths include 11 men and 1 woman, all in the 70 to 80-year-old age group and with underlying health conditions. 10 of the residents passed away at the home and 2 others were hospitalized. Reporting on these deaths was delayed due to pending medical reports required for verification and classification of deaths as COVID-19.
An additional death from COVID-19, unrelated to the home, is also being reported Friday. A 70 to 79-year-old O‘ahu man, with underlying health conditions, who had been hospitalized at the time of his death. This brings the cumulative total of COVID-19 related deaths to 120.
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Sept.18, 2020
|Island of Diagnosis
|New Cases
|Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases)
|O‘ahu
|106
|10,119
|Hawai‘i
|9
|632
|Maui
|0
|366
|Kaua‘i
|-1
|57
|Moloka‘i
|0
|15
|Lānaʻi
|0
|0
|HI residents diagnosed outside of HI
|0
|28
|Total Cases
|114
|11,217++
|Deaths
|13
|120
Laboratory* Testing Data
There were 4,559 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.
|Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories
|Positive
|Negative
|273,888**
|11,217
|262,647
|Total Number of Surge Tests++
|51,375
|319
|51,056
