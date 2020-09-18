Coronavirus: DOH reports 114 new cases, with 13 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 18 for the state: 106 cases are from Honolulu County and 9 cases are from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total is now 11,217.

DOH also reported 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths. 12 deaths among residents of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo have been confirmed and added to the state’s reported COVID-19 related deaths today. These deaths include 11 men and 1 woman, all in the 70 to 80-year-old age group and with underlying health conditions. 10 of the residents passed away at the home and 2 others were hospitalized. Reporting on these deaths was delayed due to pending medical reports required for verification and classification of deaths as COVID-19.

An additional death from COVID-19, unrelated to the home, is also being reported Friday. A 70 to 79-year-old O‘ahu man, with underlying health conditions, who had been hospitalized at the time of his death. This brings the cumulative total of COVID-19 related deaths to 120.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Sept.18, 2020 

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 106 10,119 Hawai‘i 9 632 Maui 0 366 Kaua‘i -1 57 Moloka‘i 0 15 Lānaʻi 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 28 Total Cases 114 11,217++ Deaths 13 120

Laboratory* Testing Data

There were 4,559 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 273,888** 11,217 262,647 Total Number of Surge Tests++ 51,375 319 51,056

