Coronavirus: DOH reports 114 new cases, with 13 additional fatalities

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 18 for the state: 106 cases are from Honolulu County and 9 cases are from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total is now 11,217.

DOH also reported 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths. 12 deaths among residents of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo have been confirmed and added to the state’s reported COVID-19 related deaths today. These deaths include 11 men and 1 woman, all in the 70 to 80-year-old age group and with underlying health conditions. 10 of the residents passed away at the home and 2 others were hospitalized. Reporting on these deaths was delayed due to pending medical reports required for verification and classification of deaths as COVID-19. 

An additional death from COVID-19, unrelated to the home, is also being reported Friday. A 70 to 79-year-old O‘ahu man, with underlying health conditions, who had  been hospitalized at the time of his death. This brings the cumulative total of COVID-19 related deaths to 120. 

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Sept.18, 2020      

Island of Diagnosis      New Cases      Reported since      2/28/2020      (including new cases)    
O‘ahu      106 10,119  
Hawai‘i      632  
Maui     366  
Kaua‘i     -1 57 
Moloka‘i      0  15  
Lānaʻi  0  0  
HI residents diagnosed outside of HI     28  
Total Cases      114 11,217++  
Deaths      13 120 

Laboratory* Testing Data      

There were 4,559 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.  

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories      Positive  Negative  
273,888**  11,217 262,647 
Total Number of Surge Tests++      
51,375 319 51,056 

