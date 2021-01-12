Coronavirus: DOH reports 114 new cases, brings state total to 23,627

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 114 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 12. There are 83 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 21 on Maui, four on the Big Island and six out of state. That brings state total to 23,627.

DOH reported no new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Tuesday. The state death toll now stands at 309.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,030 (4)
  • Honolulu: 19,389 (83)
  • Kauai: 167 (0)
  • Maui: 1,331 (21)
  • Lanai: 106
  • Molokai: 25
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 579 (6)
  • Deaths: 309 (0)
  • Required hospitalization: 1,561
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 2,305

