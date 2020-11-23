Coronavirus: DOH reports 114 new cases, brings state total to 17,333

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 23 for the state: 80 cases are from Oahu, 10 cases are from the Big Island, 11 cases are from Maui County, 3 cases are from Kauai and 10 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 17,333.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll stands at 233.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,551 (10)
- Oahu: 14,873 (80)
- Kauai: 100 (3)
- Maui: 495 (11)
- Molokai: 17 (0)
- Lanai 106 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 191 (10)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,261 (6)
- Deaths: 233 (0)