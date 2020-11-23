Coronavirus: DOH reports 114 new cases, brings state total to 17,333

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 23 for the state: 80 cases are from Oahu, 10 cases are from the Big Island, 11 cases are from Maui County, 3 cases are from Kauai and 10 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 17,333.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll stands at 233.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: