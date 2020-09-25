Coronavirus: DOH reports 112 new cases, with 3 new fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 25 for the state: 97 cases are from Honolulu County, 14 cases are from Hawaii County and 1 case is from Kauai County. The cumulative state total is now 11,891. DOH also reported 3 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 127.
The DOH reported that 402,010 test results have been received as of September 25.
There are now 6,367 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 691 (14)
- Honolulu: 10,724 (97)
- Kauai County: 58 (1)
- Maui County: 388 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 30 (2)
- Required Hospitalization: 787 (8)
- Deaths: 127 (3)
- Released from isolation: 5,397 (132)
