Coronavirus: DOH reports 110 new cases, with 4 additional deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 110 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 16. There are 85 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 14 on Maui, five on the Big Island and six diagnosed out of state. That brings state total to 19,590.

DOH also reported four new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Wednesday. The state death toll now stands at 278.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: