Coronavirus: DOH reports 110 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 7 for the state: 90 cases are from Honolulu County, 18 cases are from Hawaii County and 2 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 13,045. The DOH also reported 3 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 163.

The DOH reported that 441,593 test results have been received as of October 6.

There are now 2,309 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 852 (18)

Honolulu: 11,702 (90)

Kauai County: 59 (0)

Maui County: 397 (0)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 36 (2)

Required Hospitalization: 894

Deaths: 163 (3)

Released from isolation: 10,573

