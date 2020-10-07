Coronavirus: DOH reports 110 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 7 for the state: 90 cases are from Honolulu County, 18 cases are from Hawaii County and 2 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 13,045. The DOH also reported 3 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 163.
The DOH reported that 441,593 test results have been received as of October 6.
There are now 2,309 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 852 (18)
- Honolulu: 11,702 (90)
- Kauai County: 59 (0)
- Maui County: 397 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 36 (2)
- Required Hospitalization: 894
- Deaths: 163 (3)
- Released from isolation: 10,573
