Coronavirus: DOH reports 110, bringing state total to 16,412

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 13 for the state: 92 cases are from Oahu, 8 cases are from the Big Island, 2 cases are on Kauai and 1 case is on Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 16,412. There were no new deaths reported for the state on Friday.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

A total of 589,797 tests have been performed and results received for the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 1,436 (8)
  • Honolulu: 14,008 (92)
  • Kauai: 74 (2)
  • Maui: 436 (1)
  • Lanai: 106
  • Molokai: 17
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • Diagnosed out-of-state: 138 (7)
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1414
  • Deaths: 222

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories