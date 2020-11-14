Coronavirus: DOH reports 110, bringing state total to 16,412

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 13 for the state: 92 cases are from Oahu, 8 cases are from the Big Island, 2 cases are on Kauai and 1 case is on Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 16,412. There were no new deaths reported for the state on Friday.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

A total of 589,797 tests have been performed and results received for the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 1,436 (8)

Honolulu: 14,008 (92)

Kauai: 74 (2)

Maui: 436 (1)

Lanai: 106

Molokai: 17

Pending/Unknown: 0

Diagnosed out-of-state: 138 (7)

Cases in the past 14 days: 1414

Deaths: 222

For more information, click here.