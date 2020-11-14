HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 13 for the state: 92 cases are from Oahu, 8 cases are from the Big Island, 2 cases are on Kauai and 1 case is on Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 16,412. There were no new deaths reported for the state on Friday.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.
A total of 589,797 tests have been performed and results received for the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,436 (8)
- Honolulu: 14,008 (92)
- Kauai: 74 (2)
- Maui: 436 (1)
- Lanai: 106
- Molokai: 17
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- Diagnosed out-of-state: 138 (7)
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1414
- Deaths: 222
For more information, click here.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Special Olympics Hawaii Brings the Christmas Cheer Virtually
- Utility work to affect traffic in Kapahulu area
- Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins against Justin Herbet and the Chargers
- Health experts optimistic for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 110, bringing state total to 16,412