Coronavirus: DOH reports 108 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 14 for the state: 89 cases are from Oahu, 12 cases are from the Big Island, 3 cases are on Kauai and 1 case is on Maui. The cumulative state total is now 16,519. There were no new deaths reported for the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1471 (12)
- Honolulu: 14261 (89)
- Kauai: 80 (3)
- Maui: 444 (1)
- Lanai: 106
- Molokai: 17
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- Diagnosed out-of-state: 140 (2)
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1454 (40)
- Deaths: 222
