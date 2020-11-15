Coronavirus: DOH reports 108 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 14 for the state: 89 cases are from Oahu, 12 cases are from the Big Island, 3 cases are on Kauai and 1 case is on Maui. The cumulative state total is now 16,519. There were no new deaths reported for the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 1471 (12)

Honolulu: 14261 (89)

Kauai: 80 (3)

Maui: 444 (1)

Lanai: 106

Molokai: 17

Pending/Unknown: 0

Diagnosed out-of-state: 140 (2)

Cases in the past 14 days: 1454 (40)

Deaths: 222

