Coronavirus: DOH reports 108 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 14 for the state: 89 cases are from Oahu, 12 cases are from the Big Island, 3 cases are on Kauai and 1 case is on Maui. The cumulative state total is now 16,519. There were no new deaths reported for the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 1471 (12)
  • Honolulu: 14261 (89)
  • Kauai: 80 (3)
  • Maui: 444 (1)
  • Lanai: 106
  • Molokai: 17
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • Diagnosed out-of-state: 140 (2)
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1454 (40)
  • Deaths: 222

