Coronavirus: DOH reports 108 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 1 for the state: 102 cases are from Honolulu County and 6 cases are from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total is now 12,515. The DOH also reported 3 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 139.
The DOH reported that 424,242 test results have been received as of October 1.
There are now 2,036 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 736 (6)
- Honolulu: 11,296 (102)
- Kauai County: 59 (0)
- Maui County: 391 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 33 (0)
- Required Hospitalization: 862 (15)
- Deaths: 139 (3)
- Released from isolation: 10,340 (42)
