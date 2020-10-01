Coronavirus: DOH reports 108 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 1 for the state: 102 cases are from Honolulu County and 6 cases are from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total is now 12,515. The DOH also reported 3 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 139.

The DOH reported that 424,242 test results have been received as of October 1.

There are now 2,036 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 736 (6)

Honolulu: 11,296 (102)

Kauai County: 59 (0)

Maui County: 391 (0)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 33 (0)

Required Hospitalization: 862 (15)

Deaths: 139 (3)

Released from isolation: 10,340 (42)

