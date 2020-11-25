Coronavirus: DOH reports 108 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 25 for the state: 93 cases are from Oahu, 5 cases are from Maui County, 1 case is from the Big Island, 1 case is from Kauai and 8 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 17,501.

DOH also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 235.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: