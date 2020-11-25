Coronavirus: DOH reports 108 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 25 for the state: 93 cases are from Oahu, 5 cases are from Maui County, 1 case is from the Big Island, 1 case is from Kauai and 8 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 17,501.
DOH also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 235.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,558 (1)
- Oahu: 15,011 (93)
- Kauai: 102 (1)
- Maui: 504 (5)
- Molokai: 17 (0)
- Lanai 106 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 203 (8)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,269 (1)
- Deaths: 235 (2)
