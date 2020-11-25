Coronavirus: DOH reports 108 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 25 for the state: 93 cases are from Oahu, 5 cases are from Maui County, 1 case is from the Big Island, 1 case is from Kauai and 8 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 17,501.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

DOH also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 235.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii Island: 1,558 (1)
  • Oahu: 15,011 (93)
  • Kauai: 102 (1)
  • Maui: 504 (5)
  • Molokai: 17 (0)
  • Lanai 106 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 203 (8)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,269 (1)
  • Deaths: 235 (2)

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories