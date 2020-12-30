Coronavirus: DOH reports 108 new cases, brings state total to 21,209

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 108 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 30. There are 86 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 17 on Maui, two on the Big Island, one on Kauai and two out of state. That brings state total to 21,209.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Wednesday. The state death toll now stands at 285.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: