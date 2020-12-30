HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 108 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 30. There are 86 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 17 on Maui, two on the Big Island, one on Kauai and two out of state. That brings state total to 21,209.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Wednesday. The state death toll now stands at 285.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,873 (2)
- Honolulu: 17,773 (86)
- Kauai: 145 (1)
- Maui: 932 (17)
- Lanai: 106
- Molokai: 22
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 358 (2)
- Deaths: 285 (0)
- Required hospitalization: 1,458
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,578
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Tua Tagovailoa will start for Dolphins in Buffalo as Miami plays for a spot into the postseason
- New COVID-19 variant found in California
- First Hawaiian Bank waives fees for anyone looking to cash their stimulus checks
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 108 new cases, brings state total to 21,209
- New Kakaako mural located at SALT at Our Kaka’ako