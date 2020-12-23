Coronavirus: DOH reports 107 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 107 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 23. There are 69 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 15 on Maui, 13 on the Big Island and 10 diagnosed out of state. That brings state total to 20,522.
Three additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday. The state death toll now stands at 285.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,835 (13)
- Honolulu: 17,277 (69)
- Kauai: 138 (0)
- Maui: 806 (15)
- Lanai: 106
- Molokai: 22
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 338 (10)
- Deaths: 285 (3)
- Required hospitalization: 1,426 (11)
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,723
