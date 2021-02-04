Coronavirus: DOH reports 107 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 4. There are 80 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 16 on Maui, six on the Big Island and five out of state. That brings the state total to 26,187.

DOH also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Thursday. The state death toll now stands at 416.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: