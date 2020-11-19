Coronavirus: DOH reports 107 new cases, brings state total to 16,841

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 19 for the state: 75 cases are from Oahu, 12 cases are from the Big Island, 9 cases are from Maui County, 4 cases are from Kauai and 7 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 16,841.
There we no coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday. The state death toll stands at 223.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,499 (12)
- Oahu: 14,506 (75)
- Kauai: 86 (4)
- Maui: 463 (9)
- Molokai: 17 (0)
- Lanai 106 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 164 (7)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,228 (7)
- Deaths: 223 (0)
