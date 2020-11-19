Coronavirus: DOH reports 107 new cases, brings state total to 16,841

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 19 for the state: 75 cases are from Oahu, 12 cases are from the Big Island, 9 cases are from Maui County, 4 cases are from Kauai and 7 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 16,841.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

There we no coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday. The state death toll stands at 223.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: