Coronavirus: DOH reports 107 new cases, brings state total to 16,841

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 19 for the state: 75 cases are from Oahu, 12 cases are from the Big Island, 9 cases are from Maui County, 4 cases are from Kauai and 7 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 16,841.

There we no coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday. The state death toll stands at 223.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii Island: 1,499 (12)
  • Oahu: 14,506 (75)
  • Kauai: 86 (4)
  • Maui: 463 (9)
  • Molokai: 17 (0)
  • Lanai 106 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 164 (7)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,228 (7)
  • Deaths: 223 (0)

