Coronavirus: DOH reports 106 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 106 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 13. There are 73 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 11 on Maui, seven on the Big Island, two on Kauai and 13 out of state. That brings state total to 23,733.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

DOH also reported three new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Wednesday. The state death toll now stands at 312.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: