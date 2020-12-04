Coronavirus: DOH reports 106 new cases, with 10 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 4 for the state: 73 cases are from Oahu, 15 cases are from Maui County, 11 cases are from the Big Island, 3 cases are from Kauai and 4 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 18,290.
DOH also reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 256.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,623 (11)
- Oahu: 15,613 (73)
- Kauai: 119 (3)
- Maui: 579 (15)
- Molokai: 18 (0)
- Lanai 106 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 232 (4)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,325 (10)
- Deaths: 256 (10)