Coronavirus: DOH reports 105 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 7 for the state: 90 cases are from Honolulu County, 11 cases are from Hawaii County and 4 cases are from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 9,959. DOH also reported 1 additional coronavirus-related death. The state death toll stands at 86.
The DOH reported that 315,191 test results have been received as of September 6.
There are now 6,845 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 517 (11)
- Honolulu: 9,000 (90)
- Kauai County: 58 (0)
- Maui County: 358 (4)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 26 (0)
- Required Hospitalization: 598 (1)
- Deaths: 86 (1)
- Released from isolation: 3,028 (37)
