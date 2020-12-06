Coronavirus: DOH reports 105 coronavirus cases, 1 fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 6 for the state: 87 cases are from Oahu, 6 cases are from Maui County, 4 cases are on Hawaii Island and 7 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 18,527.

DOH also reported 1 new coronavirus-related death. The state death toll stands at 262.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii Island: 1640 (4)
  • Oahu: 15782 (87)
  • Kauai: 119 (0)
  • Maui: 600 (6)
  • Molokai: 19 (0)
  • Lanai 106 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 261 (7)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1328 (2)
  • Deaths: 262 (1)

