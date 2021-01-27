Coronavirus: DOH reports 103 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 103 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 27. There are 64 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 27 on Maui, three on the Big Island and nine out of state. That brings the state total to 25,442.

DOH also reported three new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Wednesday. The state death toll now stands at 404.

