Coronavirus: DOH reports 102 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 16 for the state: 97 cases are from Honolulu County, 4 cases are from Hawaii County and 1 case is a resident diagnosed outside of the state. The cumulative state total is now 10,946. DOH also reported 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 103.
The DOH reported that 358,1335 test results have been received as of September 16.
There are now 6,738 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 603 (4)
- Honolulu: 9,879 (97)
- Kauai County: 58 (0)
- Maui County: 378 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 28 (1)
- Required Hospitalization: 667 (13)
- Deaths: 103 (3)
- Released from isolation: 4,105 (220)
