Coronavirus: DOH reports 102 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 22 for the state: 52 cases are from Honolulu County, 29 cases are from Hawaii County, 18 cases are from Maui County and 3 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 14,335. The DOH also reported 3 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 206.

The DOH reported that 487,311 test results have been received as of October 21.

There are now 2,897 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 1,120 (29)

Honolulu: 12,669 (52)

Kauai County: 60 (0)

Maui County: 435 (18)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 51 (3)

Required Hospitalization: 1,045

Deaths: 206 (3)

Released from isolation: 11,232

