Coronavirus: DOH reports 102 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 22 for the state: 52 cases are from Honolulu County, 29 cases are from Hawaii County, 18 cases are from Maui County and 3 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 14,335. The DOH also reported 3 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 206.
The DOH reported that 487,311 test results have been received as of October 21.
There are now 2,897 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,120 (29)
- Honolulu: 12,669 (52)
- Kauai County: 60 (0)
- Maui County: 435 (18)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 51 (3)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,045
- Deaths: 206 (3)
- Released from isolation: 11,232
