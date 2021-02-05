Coronavirus: DOH reports 101 new cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 101 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 5. There are 63 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 24 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on the Big Island and eight out of state. That brings the state total to 26,286.

DOH reported no new coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll remains at 416.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: