Coronavirus: DOH reports 101 new cases, with 10 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 14 for the state: 81 cases are from Honolulu County, 18 cases are from Hawaii County, 1 case is from Maui County and 1 case is a Hawaii resident diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 13,675. The DOH also reported 10 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 183.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The DOH reported that 458,472 test results have been received as of October 13.

There are now 2,492 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 992 (18)

Honolulu: 12,176 (81)

Kauai County: 59 (0)

Maui County: 409 (1)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 38 (1)

Required Hospitalization: 961

Deaths: 183 (10)

Released from isolation: 11,000

Latest Stories on KHON2