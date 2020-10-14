Coronavirus: DOH reports 101 new cases, with 10 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 14 for the state: 81 cases are from Honolulu County, 18 cases are from Hawaii County, 1 case is from Maui County and 1 case is a Hawaii resident diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 13,675. The DOH also reported 10 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 183.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The DOH reported that 458,472 test results have been received as of October 13.
There are now 2,492 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 992 (18)
- Honolulu: 12,176 (81)
- Kauai County: 59 (0)
- Maui County: 409 (1)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 38 (1)
- Required Hospitalization: 961
- Deaths: 183 (10)
- Released from isolation: 11,000
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii’s Manti Te’o works out for Chicago Bears according to NFL Wire
- DVAC Poinsettias For Peace
- Fourth death reported at Life Care Center
- Light winds expected to persist through the weekend
- Dems compare Barrett to late Justice Scalia on third day of hearing