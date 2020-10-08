Coronavirus: DOH reports 101 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 8 for the state: 86 cases are from Honolulu County, 14 cases are from Hawaii County and 1 case is from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 13,146. The DOH also reported 1 additional coronavirus-death. The state death toll now stands at 164.

The DOH reported that 443,992 test results have been received as of October 8.

There are now 2,378 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 866 (14)

Honolulu: 11,788 (86)

Kauai County: 59 (0)

Maui County: 397 (1)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 36 (0)

Required Hospitalization: 900

Deaths: 164 (1)

Released from isolation: 10,604

