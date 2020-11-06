HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 5 for the state: 65 cases are from Oahu, 24 cases are from the Big Island, 2 cases are from Maui County and 1 case on Kauai. The cumulative state total is now 15,572 There were no new deaths reported for the state on Thursday. The state death toll stands at 219.
A total of 551,804 tests have been performed and results received for the state.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
As a result of updated information, one case on Oahu was removed from the counts.
One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,356 (24)
- Oahu: 13,510 (65)
- Kauai: 68 (1)
- Maui: 415 (2)
- Molokai: 17 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 101 (7)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,138 ()
- Deaths: 219 (0)
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
For more information, click here.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Ancient Wisdom to Feed the World
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 100 new coronavirus cases, brings state total to 15,572
- Legal battle launched as presidential race still too close to call
- Live election updates: Ballot counting continues in several battleground states
- Hawaii’s Kitchen On The Road at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse