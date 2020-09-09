Coronavirus: DOH reports 100 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 9 for the state: 88 cases are from Honolulu County and 12 cases are from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total is now 10,123. DOH also reported 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 91.
The DOH reported that 319,350 test results have been received as of September 8.
There are now 6,912 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 533 (12)
- Honolulu: 9,146 (88)
- Kauai County: 58 (0)
- Maui County: 360 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 26 (0)
- Required Hospitalization: 604 (5)
- Deaths: 91 (3)
- Released from isolation: 3,120 (57)
