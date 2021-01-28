Coronavirus: DOH reports 100 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 100 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 28. There are 65 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 22 on Maui, seven on the Big Island and six out of state. That brings the state total to 25,541.

DOH also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Thursday. The state death toll now stands at 406.

