Coronavirus cluster under investigation at IHS shelter in Iwilei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the state, the Institute for Human Services Sumner Men’s Shelter will close to new arrivals after seven new cases were identified on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Instead, the shelter will become a temporary isolation and quarantine site.

“At first, we were working with DOH to place positive ones into quarantine off-site but because we learned yesterday we had seven more, it just reached that tipping point that we really felt like it was much more effective and efficient to quarantine the whole shelter so it will become a quarantine site itself,” said IHS Executive Director Connie Mitchell.

IHS says that they will work with the Honolulu Police Department to ensure that the people who test positive for COVID-19 stay in one place to prevent community spread.

It was reported that 20 cases in connection with the shelter were under investigation by the Department of Health.

Morishige added, “As a result of our planning and coordinated effort, we have had almost no positive cases in the homeless community for the past five months.”

As a precaution, the state will also be temporarily suspending cleanups on state lands that adversely impact or may displace homeless individuals, with the exception of enforcement actions that are necessary to address immediate health and safety concerns.

Latest Stories on KHON2