Coronavirus cluster report shows spread at Oahu graduation party, places of worship

HONOLULU (KHON2) — COVID-19 cases are spreading during social gatherings.

According to the Department of Health’s (DOH) cluster report on Thursday, June 10, ten COVID-19 cases were linked to a high school graduation party on Oahu.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Eight people got sick out of 15 people who attended the graduation party, according to DOH officials. The eight positive cases ended up spreading the virus to two of their household members.

The DOH says, 46 COVID-19 cases were linked to celebrations that were held at places of worship. One person required hospitalization in the ICU.

Officials say those who attended the events were not vaccinated, did not wear a mask and were not social distancing, according to the DOH.