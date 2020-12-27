HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Health reports 95 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
There are 72 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 18 on Maui, three on the Big Island, one on Kauai, and one resident diagnosed out of state.
That brings state total to 20,983.
The state death toll remains at 285 as there are no new deaths reported.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,862 (3)
- Honolulu: 17,605 (72)
- Kauai: 143 (1)
- Maui: 893 (18)
- Lanai: 106
- Molokai 22
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 352 (1)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,445
- Deaths: 285
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,701
Latest Stories on KHON2
- No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Chile
- Coronavirus: 95 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported on Dec. 27
- Mighty Mo opens Monday and Tuesday after Christmas weekend
- Pulehu Road closed in both directions from Holopuni Road due to brush fire on Maui
- Honoapliilani Highway contraflowed after brush fire in Olowalu