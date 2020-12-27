Coronavirus: 95 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported on Dec. 27

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Health reports 95 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.

There are 72 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 18 on Maui, three on the Big Island, one on Kauai, and one resident diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 20,983.

The state death toll remains at 285 as there are no new deaths reported.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: