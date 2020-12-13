HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 90 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Dec. 13.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
There are 55 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 10 on the Big Island, eight on Maui, four on Kauai, and 10 diagnosed out of state
The state removed three cases on Oahu from the counts.
That brings state total to 19,235
The state death toll now stands at 274.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,718
- Honolulu: 16,266 (55)
- Kauai: 134 (4)
- Maui: 692 (8)
- Lanai: 106
- Molokai 22
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 297 (10)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,365 (4)
- Deaths: 271 (3)
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,319
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Coronavirus: 90 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported on Dec. 13
- After abrupt ending to 2019-2020 season, HPU women’s basketball set to play again
- Tua Tagovailoa scores three touchdowns as Dolphins fall short to Chiefs
- Toy collection drive held for Toys for Tots on Kauai
- Mililani’s McKenzie Milton announces transfer to Florida State