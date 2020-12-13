Coronavirus: 90 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported on Dec. 13

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 90 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Dec. 13.

There are 55 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 10 on the Big Island, eight on Maui, four on Kauai, and 10 diagnosed out of state

The state removed three cases on Oahu from the counts.

That brings state total to 19,235

The state death toll now stands at 274.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: