Coronavirus: 89 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 3

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Health reports 89 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 3.

There are seven cases on Hawaii Island, three on Lanai, one on Kauai, 73 on Oahu, and five residents diagnosed out of state.

Two previous cases were removed due to updated laboratory information.

That brings the state total to 15,318.

A total of 537,421 tests have been performed and results received for the state.