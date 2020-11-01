Coronavirus: 83 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 83 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1. There are no new deaths.

There are 53 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 26 on the Big Island, one on Kauai, and three residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 15,154.

There were two new cases that needed hospitalization. There are 48 new recoveries reported, totaling 11,824 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 3,111 active

cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 1300 (26)

Honolulu: 13,186 (53)

Kauai: 65

Maui: 408

Lanai: 99

Molokai 17

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 79 (3)

Required Hospitalization: 1,107

Deaths: 219 (3)

Released from isolation: 11,824 (48)

