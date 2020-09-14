Coronavirus: 80 new cases brings state total to 10,779

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 14 for the state: 70 cases are from Honolulu County, 7 cases are from Hawaii County and 3 cases are from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 10,779. No new COVID-deaths were reported Monday for the state.

The DOH reported that 352,137 test results have been received as of September 14.

There are now 6,987 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 594 (7)

Honolulu: 9,723 (70)

Kauai County: 58 (0)

Maui County: 378 (3)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 26 (0)

Required Hospitalization: 638

Deaths: 99 (0)

Released from isolation: 3,693

