Coronavirus: 77 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 20

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 77 new positive cases. There is one new case on Maui, five on the Big Island and 71 on Oahu.

That brings the state total to 11,403 cases.

A total of 281,418 individuals have been tested in the state.

There were four new cases that needed hospitalization. 137 recoveries were reported, totaling 4,759 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 6,524 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: