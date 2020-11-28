Coronavirus: 76 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 28

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 76 new coronavirus cases on Nov. 28.

There are 48 new COVID-19 cases on Oahu, 17 on the Big Island, nine on Maui, one on Kauai, and one resident diagnosed out of state

That brings state total to 17,784.

There are no new deaths reported. The death toll stands at 240.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: