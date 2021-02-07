Coronavirus: 75 new COVID-19 cases; two deaths reported on Feb. 7

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 75 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

There are 52 coronavirus cases on Oahu, seven on the Big Island, 14 on Maui and two resident who were diagnosed out of state as they were visiting.

The DOH reports one case on Maui was recategorized to Oahu.

That brings state total to 26,468

The state death toll rises to 418.

