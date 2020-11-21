Coronavirus: 7 deaths, 163 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 21

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Health reports 7 deaths, 163 new coronavirus cases on Nov. 21.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

There are 122 COVID-19 cases on Oahu, 15 on the Big Island, 12 on Maui, four on Kauai, and nine residents diagnosed out of state.

As a result of updated information, one case on Oahu was removed from the counts.

The Hawaii Department of Health reports of the Oahu COVID-19 cases, 50 are from a cluster at the Waiawa Correctional Facility. This information is included in reports from the Department of Public Safety.

That brings state total to 17,098.

For the seven deaths, six of them were men. One was a woman in her 70s who was in the hospital with underlying health conditions. A man in his 50s died at home with no underlying conditions. The five men were between 60 and 80 years old. Two of the men died at home, and three were hospitalized.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 1527 (15)

Honolulu: 14,698 (122)

Kauai: 91 (4)

Maui: 480 (12)

Lanai: 106

Molokai 17

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1709 (9)

Required Hospitalization: 1,234

Deaths: 231 (7)

Cases in the past 14 days: 1,340