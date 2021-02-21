Coronavirus: 68 new COVID-19 cases; one death reported on Feb. 21

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 68 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

There are 32 coronavirus cases on Oahu, four on the Big Island, 28 on Maui and three residents who were diagnosed out of state as they were visiting.

The DOH reports one case on Oahu was removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 27,174.

The state death toll rises to 431.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: