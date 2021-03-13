Coronavirus: 64 new COVID-19 cases; one new death reported on March 13

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 64 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

There are 33 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, seven on the Big Island, 22 on Maui and one resident diagnosed out of state.

The DOH reports one case on Oahu was removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 28,208.

The state death toll rises to 450.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: