Coronavirus: 60 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths reported on Feb. 28

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 60 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

There are 36 coronavirus cases on Oahu, four on the Big Island, 14 on Maui and two residents who were diagnosed out of state as they were visiting.

The DOH reports three cases on Oahu and one case on Maui were removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 27,559.

The state death toll remains at 439.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: