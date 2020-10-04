Coronavirus: 6 new deaths, 70 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 4

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports six new deaths, 70 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 4.

There are 53 on Oahu, 15 on the Big Island, and two on Maui.

That brings the state total to 12,804.

There were 4 new cases that needed hospitalization. 31 new recoveries reported, totaling 10,446 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 2,199 active cases in Hawaii.

A total of 305,925 individuals have been tested in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 810 (15)

Honolulu: 11,505 (53)

Kauai: 59

Maui: 396 (2)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 34

Required Hospitalization: 889 (4)

Deaths: 159 (6)

Released from isolation: 10,446 (31)

