Coronavirus: 56 new cases brings state total to 11,459

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 21 for the state: 49 cases are from Honolulu County and 7 cases are from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total is now 11,459. The Hilo Medical Center reports 2 new fatalities at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home.

The DOH reported that 385,103 test results have been received as of September 21.

There are now 6,451 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 651(7)

Honolulu: 10,338 (49)

Kauai County: 58 (0)

Maui County: 381 (0)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 28 ()

Required Hospitalization: 735

Deaths: 120

Released from isolation: 4,888 (129)

