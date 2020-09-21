Coronavirus: 56 new cases brings state total to 11,459

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 21 for the state: 49 cases are from Honolulu County and 7 cases are from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total is now 11,459. The Hilo Medical Center reports 2 new fatalities at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home.
The DOH reported that 385,103 test results have been received as of September 21.
There are now 6,451 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 651(7)
- Honolulu: 10,338 (49)
- Kauai County: 58 (0)
- Maui County: 381 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 28 ()
- Required Hospitalization: 735
- Deaths: 120
- Released from isolation: 4,888 (129)
