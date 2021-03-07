Coronavirus: 53 new COVID-19 cases; one new death reported on March 7

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 53 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

There are 25 coronavirus cases on Oahu, eight on the Big Island, two on Kauai, 12 on Maui and six residents who were diagnosed out of state as they were visiting.

The DOH reports one case on Oahu was recategorized to Maui.

That brings state total to 27,891.

The state death toll rises to 445.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: