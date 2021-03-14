Coronavirus: 51 new COVID-19 cases; one new death reported on March 14

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 51 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

There are 28 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, four on the Big Island, 18 on Maui and one resident diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 28,259.

The state death toll rises to 451.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,328 (4)
  • Honolulu: 22,291 (28)
  • Kauai: 186
  • Maui: 2,443 (18)
  • Lanai: 108
  • Molokai: 28
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI:875 (1)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,929 (2)
  • Deaths: 451 (1)
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 683

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

