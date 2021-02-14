Coronavirus: 48 new COVID-19 cases; one death reported on Feb. 14

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 48 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

There are 36 coronavirus cases on Oahu,three on the Big Island, four on Maui and three residents who were diagnosed out of state as they were visiting.

The DOH reports two cases on Oahu were removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 26,856

The state death toll rises to 426.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: