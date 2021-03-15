Coronavirus: 46 new COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 46 new coronavirus cases. There are 22 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, seven on the Big Island, 15 on Maui and three residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 28,305. The state death toll remains at 451.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: